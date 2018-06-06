HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 7

WALKING TOUR – 7 p.m. Bob Brzozowski & Jim Hawver lead tour of former Armory, built in 1905, on the State & National Registers of Historic Places. Asa Allison Jr Municipal Building, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

TEA TASTING – 4 – 7 p.m. Nini Ordoubadi, founder of Tay Tea, presents her hand-blended artisanal teas. Enjoy a variety of iced teas and tea cocktails perfect for summer enjoyment. The Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

AWARDS – 8 – 8:45 a.m. Milford students are recognized for their achievements throughout the year. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Call 607-286-7721 or visit www.web.milfordcentral.org

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BOOK DISCUSSION – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Discuss novel “Empty Seats” and the baseball history that inspired it with the author. Enjoy anecdotes going back to the 1960s. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SPRING CONCERT – 7 – 9 p.m. CCS Elementary students present. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

BOE MEETING – 7 – 8 p.m. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Call 607-286-7721 or visit www.web.milfordcentral.org

