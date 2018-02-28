HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAR. 1

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 9 p.m. Share your writing or writing by a black writer that inspires you to celebrate Black History Month. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Theater dept. presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy about a newlywed couples emerging life in NYC. Admission, $5/person. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit connect.oneonta.edu/event/1836751

PARENTING – 9:30 a.m.-Noon, or 6 – 8 p.m. 2 Day workshop on effective parenting skills and family roles. Also helps families use positive communication with all kinds of children. Continues 3/8. Registration required. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2870 or visit fsaoneontany.org

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

COOKING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to make a variety of dishes, bring the kids to learn with you, eat what you’ve made. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

JOB READINESS – 5-7 p.m. Work on everything from interviewing, resume creation, job searching, more. Pre-register, space limited. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

STAMP CLUB – 7 p.m. Meeting of the Leatherstocking Stamp Club. All welcome. Tillapaugh Home, 28 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Call Ellen Tillapaugh, 607-547-5646 or e-mail kuchtill@gmail.com.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin 0