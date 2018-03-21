HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAR. 22

COMMUNITY PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. Patricia Szarpa, Executive Director, Otsego Land Trust, shares how to identify different species of blackbirds in her presentation “Birds of a Feather Flock Together: Blackbird ID.” Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-0600, ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Public reception for the opening of “Old Dog, New Tricks.” An exhibition of oil paintings exploring a range of portraits by artist Page, and landscape close-ups revealing seasonal changes by artist Falco. Project Space Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1920415

SEWING CLINIC – Last day to sign up for the beginning sewing clinic. Learn the parts of a machine, how to sew, what goes in a sewing box. Lots of easy make and take projects. Held 3/27. Class size 6, registration required. Fee, $7. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2536 Ext 0 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

10-10:30 a.m. Schenevus Valley Lodge, 4 Main Street, Schenevus.

10:45-11:30 a.m. Fire Station, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

12:30-1 p.m. a.m. First Christian Church, 1160 State Highway 165, South Valley.

1:15-2 p.m. a.m. Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Middlefield. www.4cls.org or call (607)723-8236

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SCIENCE WORKSHOP – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn about Cubelets at ScienceWorks. Free, registration required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

WOMEN’S HISTORY – 4 – 6 p.m. Celebrate the contribution of women at Hartwick college at this awards ceremony and reception, followed by a dinner discussion. Chesboro Room, Dewar Union, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4428 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-to-celebrate-womens-history-month/

EASTER EGGS – 6 p.m. Create Pysanky eggs, the Ukrainian Easter eggs, with traditional methods using beeswax and dyes. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Mask and Hammer Theater club present “Doubt: A Parable” set in 1964 about the doubt of a nun in the guilt or innocence of a priest. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3456 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows

