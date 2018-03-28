HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAR. 29

FILM SOCIETY – 7 – 8:40 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “Heaven Can Wait” which follows a star football player who dies prematurely and is placed in the body of a corporate magnate. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Melora Wolff, essayist & prose writer published in The Southern Review & The New York Times, shares her writings for the Red Dragon Reading series. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3446 or visit www.oneonta.edu/academics/english/reddragonreading/reddragonreadingseries.asp

MAUNDY THURSDAY – 8:30 a.m. Service with Holy Communion. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 98 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-858-1121 or visit www.stjohnsrichfield.org

OPENING – 9 a.m. The Museum opens for the season. National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/opening-day-2018?date=0

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

TROPICAL FRUIT – Noon – 5 p.m. Sample the fruits, seeds, roots, leaves of tropical fruits ranging from Guava, Sugar Cane, to Durian, Vanilla Bean. Learn about the origin, botany, current use of the different tropical plants. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

MAUNDY THURSDAY – 6 p.m. Sacrificial Meal/Drama. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. 3rd Floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MAUNDY THURSDAY – 7 p.m. The Red Door Church, 2 Walling St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-7520 or visit www.facebook.com/TheRedDoorChurch/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin