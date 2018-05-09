HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 10

OPENING RECEPTION – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Opening an exhibit Celebrating Commerce and Community. By first year CGP students, celebrates this years inductees to the Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame and includes refreshments, snacks, friends, furry friends, more. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HISTORY – 6:30 p.m. Learn about the Hartwick College Archives, which include the Cooper Papers among other cool items, with Shelley Wallace. Free, Open to the public. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. Call 607-293-6600 or visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoIsHistory/

AG PLASTIC – 8 – 11 a.m. OCCA is collecting used Agricultural Plastic including Bale wrap, bunker silo cover, silage bags, greenhouse cover, wood pellet bags, more. Should be clean & dry. Northern Transfer Station, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/agricultural-plastic-recycling-collection-cooperstown/

BAG SALE – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Find interesting items and books. Cost, $2/bag. First United Methodisit Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-4102 or visit firstumc-oneonta.org

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MUSIC AT THE MANSION – 6:30 – 8 p.m. Begins with half hour open mic session followed by featured performer Peter Blue performing on the nyckelharpa and diatonic accordions. His performance is influence by contradance, Swedish, and Quebecois traditions. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/music-peter-blue/?instance_id=1025

ESCAPE ROOM – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Can you solve the puzzles to escape the Stranger Things upside down room? Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980.

FILM SOCIETY – 7 – 8:40 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “Tracks” which follows Robyn Davidson who treckks across Australia with nothing but her feet and 2 camels. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

AWARDS – 7 p.m. Students receive recognition for their academic accomplishments. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 10 p.m. Writers share their work followed by a reception and readings by featured author Wendell Mayo, author of story collections Survival House; The Cucumber King of Kedainiai; more. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

