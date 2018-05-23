HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 24

COMMUNITY PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. Tom LeBeau presents “Civil Air Patrol: The Air Force’s Best Kept (Non)Secret” on the history of the CAP and their present day roll. Refreshments served after. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-0600 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 10 p.m. Writers share their work followed by a reception and readings by featured authors Tom Clausen (haiku poet) & Christina M. Rau (sci-fi fem poet). Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

