HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCT. 19

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 5-7 p.m. Reception for “MYSTIC BLACK” exhibit featuring more than 20 paintings by Ruben Salinas using black tempura and acrylic on paper and canvas. Includes artist gallery talk. Exhibit open through Nov. 21. Project Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta. call 607-436-3456 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1611557

WRITERS SALON – 7:30-9 p.m. Present your writing at the open mic then listen to work by this months featured artist Brett DeLanoy whose essays and photography have won awards in national and local competitions. Open to the public, refreshments included. The Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-brent-delanoy/?instance_id=949

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 9:30.m.-Noon. 2-dy, “Kids in the Middle” workshop for single parents/caregivers, co-parenters, children involved in their lives. Includes childcare, refreshments. Continued 10/26. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, 607-432-2870 or visit www.facebook.com/thefamilyserviceassociation/

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

10-10:30 a.m. Schenevus Valley Lodge, 4 Main Street, Schenevus.

10:45-11:30 a.m. Fire Station, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

12:30-1 p.m. a.m. First Christian Church, 1160 State Highway 165, South Valley.

1:15-2 p.m. a.m. Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Middlefield. www.4cls.org or call (607)723-8236

RESEARCH CLASS – 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Learn to use FamilySearch.org. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

COOKING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to make a variety of dishes, bring the kids to learn with you, eat what you’ve made. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

JOB READINESS – 5-7 p.m. Work on everything from interiviewing, resume creation, job searching, more. Pre-register, space limited. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

YARN CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

