HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCT. 5

YPN NETWOKING – 6-8 p.m. Bring your business cards and have fun with the Young Professionals. Includes donuts, cider, bonfire, pumpkin carving station, presentation by Phil Wright of Benson Agency about the process of purchasing your first home and the options available. Cost $5. Oneonta Sports Park, 132 Co. Hwy. 37, Oneonta. Call (607) 432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/YoungProfessionalsNetworkYPN/

READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Author of “The Perpetual Now,” writer for ClimateCentral.org, and editor at The Scientific American Michael D. Lemonick reads at the Red Dragon Reading Series. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3446 or visit www.oneonta.edu/academics/english/reddragonreading/reddragonreadingseries.asp

PLANNING BOARD – 10 a.m. Special meeting to continue review of CVS site/construction plan. Cooperstown Village Offices, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2411.

HEALTH SCREENING – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bassett Psychotherapists will be on hand to screen individuals for Depression. Free, open to all. Bassett Clinic, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-3660

FALL FESTIVAL – 3:30-5 p.m. Bring the kids for crafts, games, visiting farm animals. Bugbee Children’s Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2484 or visit www.facebook.com/Bugbee-Childrens-Center-1060037344037092/

JOB READINESS – 5-7 p.m. Work on everything from interiviewing, resume creation, job searching, more. Pre-register, space limited. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

COOKING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to make a variety of dishes, bring the kids to learn with you, eat what you’ve made. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

YOGA – 5-6:30 p.m. Practice Gentle Yoga with instructor Tracy Verma. All skill levels welcome. Cost, $10/class. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

YARN CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

4-H INFO MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Learn how you can volunteer/become a member with your local 4-H club. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2536 ext. 225 or e-mail otsego@cornell.edu or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events

STAMP CLUB – 7 p.m. Meeting titled “What Do You Have?” where members share their expertise, resources to identify stamps, answer questions. Tillapaugh Home, 28 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Call Ellen Tillapaugh, 607-547-5646 or e-mail kuchtill@gmail.com.

