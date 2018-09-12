HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

CELEBRATION – 7 p.m. 200 year celebration of the Erie canal featuring Cosby Gibson and Tom Staudle, Singer/Songwriters performing 8 historic songs from construction of Erie Canal. Refreshments available, donations appreciated. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, Grange Hall, 210 Cemetery Rd., Fly Creek.

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 4 – 6 p.m. Student exhibit featuring works by recipients of Jean Parish Memorial Scholarship. Project Space Gallery, Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3456 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/art-department/art-galleries/exhibitions

BOARD MEETING – 10 a.m. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York, Inc. 221 South Warren St., Suite 300, Syracuse. 315-793-7053 or visit www.lasmny.org

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 6:15 p.m. Practice your public speaking with the Toastmasters. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Visit oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org

MUSIC AT THE MANSION – 6:30 – 8 p.m. Musical open mic followed by performance Charles Eubanks. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/music-at-the-mansion-charles-eubanks/?instance_id=1054

GAME NIGHT – 6:30 – 10 p.m. Play on-going fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons. Newcomers welcome. Free, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/2017/04/17/september-13-dungeons-dragons-night/

READING & DISCUSSION – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Series titled GROWING AND AGING focusing on how we view aging in ourselves, others. Free, open to public. Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St., Franklin. 607-829-2941 or visit www.franklinfreelibrary.org

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 10 p.m. Writers are invited to share works at open mic followed by refreshments & presentation by featured writers Dan Payne, Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Penn State, and Philip Mosley, author of “Voices in the Wilderness: American Nature Writing and Environmental Politics” (1996). Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

TRUSTEE MEETING – 7 p.m. Board of trustees meet to discuss library business. Public welcome. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Hwy. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit www.facebook.com/4CLSSpringfieldLibrary/

