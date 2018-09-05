HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Exhibit “The Floating World.” Includes presentation by artist Jian Cui at 6. Martin-Mullen Art Gallery, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3456 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/art-department/art-galleries/exhibitions

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CRAFTING – 1 p.m. Stop by for some rug hooking or punch needle. Create a decorative rug, or artwork. The Country Crock, 9245 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 607-278-5215 or visit www.facebook.com/The-Country-Crock-182242931832736/

TRAVEL DISCUSSION – 5 – 7 p.m. Short talk with owner of ATouristLife travel company on many great places to visit in Canada, locations we can drive to. The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

FOMA MEETING – 7 – 8 p.m. Faculty Room, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visti www.cooperstowncs.org

