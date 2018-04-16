HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 17

READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Christine Kitano, author of 2 poetry collection including “Who You: The Issei” a collection of oral histories about first generation immigrants in Hawai’i, shares her writings for the Red Dragon Reading series. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3446 or visit www.oneonta.edu/academics/english/reddragonreading/reddragonreadingseries.asp

ART STUDIO – 3:30 p.m. Young artists and their families are invited to explore basic art techniques, from acrylics to water colors. All welcome. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

9:30 – 9:50 a.m. Town Hall, 3966 NY-23, West Oneonta.

10:10 – 10:50 a.m. Little Lambs Children Center, 383 Co Rd 11, Oneonta.

12:20 – 12:45 p.m. Methodist Church, 811 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek.

1:15 – 1:35 p.m. Methodist Church, 2343 NY-205, Mt Vision.

2:10 – 2:30 p.m. Firehouse, 116 County Rd 4, Wells Bridge. www.4cls.org or call 607-723-8236

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TINKERING TUESDAY – 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. Scan yourself and print a mini bust or figurine of yoursefl. Material fee applies. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

COMPUTER NIGHT – 5 – 7 p.m. Bring your device and get free advice from the technology instructor. Community members welcome to use computers and internet. Free. Cherry Valley – Springfield Central School, 597 Co. Hwy. 54, Cherry Valley. Call 607-264-3265, ext 518 or visit www.cvscs.org/CVSCSContinuingEducation.aspx

