HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 24

CHICKEN & BISCUIT DINNER – 5 – 7 p.m. Support the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts program in Morris. Enjoy a delicious dinner or get takeout. Cost, $9/adult. Morris United Methodist Church, 17 Church St., Morris. Call 607-316-8239.

BLOOD DRIVE – 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Give Blood, Save Lives. Edmeston School, 11 North St., Edmeston. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/give/drive/driveSearchList.jsp?zipSponsor=13335

TINKERING TUESDAY – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Design and Print Mothers day photo frame. Material fee applies. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART STUDIO – 3:30 p.m. Young artists and their families are invited to explore basic art techniques, from acrylics to water colors. All welcome. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

COMPUTER NIGHT – 5 – 7 p.m. Bring your device and get free advice from the technology instructor. Community members welcome to use computers and internet. Free. Cherry Valley – Springfield Central School, 597 Co. Hwy. 54, Cherry Valley. Call 607-264-3265, ext 518 or visit www.cvscs.org/CVSCSContinuingEducation.aspx

