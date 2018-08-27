HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 28

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Fritz Henry, solo singer, guitar offers fun, interactive music for all ages. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-5256 or visit richcooperstown.org/lakefront-concert-series/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ART ROCKS – 11 a.m. Young artists learn new techniques, explore the works in the museum’s collection. Arkell Museum, 2 Eries Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

RECOVERY FORUM – 11:30 a.m. Eligible medicaid enrolees learn about support systems, healthcare options, meet providers to help achieve recovery goals. Community Room, Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-433-2343 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/new-choices-in-recovery-tickets-48422333503

AUDITIONS – 7 – 9 p.m. Try out for a role in chaotic family comedy “Christmas Belles” with Catskill Community Players. Performance dates for December 7, 8, & 9. Lotus Center, 41-45 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-433-2089 or visit catskillplayers.org

