HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 7

COMMUNITY GATHERING – 2 p.m. Preview Civil War reenactment at Hyde Hall. Meet re-enactor Ted Shuart, Captain of 125th New York Infantry. Learn what to expect in Civil War-era encampment of soldiers, wearing authentic uniforms, drilling, performing maneuvers, singing period songs! Free, open to public. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-0600, ext 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

NETWORKING – 5:30 – 8 p.m. Night of networking, cocktails, snacks. Meet people, benefit your business. The Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-6845 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

POTTERY – 9 a.m. – Noon. Children 7-14 learn to throw on the Potters Wheel. Includes all steps from designing to glazing. Cost, $75, materials included. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Ct., Cooperstown. 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org

ART ROCKS – 11 a.m. Young artists learn new techniques, explore the works in the museum’s collection. Arkell Museum, 2 Eries Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

TEA PARTY – 1 p.m. Garden tea party featuring American Girl Doll Felicity Merriman (and some of her friends!). Learn about the American Revolution, try a colonial craft, play a colonial game. enjoy some snacks. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

ART CLASS – 1 – 3 p.m. Explore printmaking, create images of your favorite summer adventures with Justin Mastrangelo. Cost, $55/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

THEATER – 1:30 p.m. Showing “The Cunning Little Vixen,” about the forester, the vixen he adopts and how they are both changed by the relationship. Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-cunning-little-vixen/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BOOK CLUB – 6:30 – 8 p.m. Activities, based on “The 5,000 Year Old Puzzle” by Claudia Logan, include examining various types of rocks, fossils, Native American artifacts, how to use a metal detector. Students received free copy of the books, small collection of rocks. 2nd session 8/14. Edmeston Museum, 1 N. St., Edmeston. 607-293-6635 or visit www.edmestonny.org/summer-book-clubs-at-museum/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band performs patriotic marches, Broadway show tunes, dixieland, jazz, more. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-5256 or visit richcooperstown.org/lakefront-concert-series/

