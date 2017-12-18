HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DEC. 19

OPERA – 7 p.m. Enjoy a performance of family friendly opera, “The Little Prince,” this holiday season. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/festival/little-prince/

SENIOR SOCIAL – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Seniors enjoy fun in the pool, hot beverages, luncheon, bingo, more. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org

NATIVITY SCENE – 1-5 p.m. See magnificent art displays depicting Creche scenes by members of the community. On display thru 12/21. The Auditorium, Calvary Hill Retreat Center, 290 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 432-4926 or e-mail calvaryhillretreat@yahoo.com.

GRIEF WORKSHOP – 3-4:30 p.m. 3 part series on dealing with the tangible and intangible aspects of Loss and Grief with facilitator Emily Philips. Continues 12/28 & 1/2. Friends of Recovery of Delaware & Otsego, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

VISIT SANTA – 3-6 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage. Can’t make it? Donate cookies and hot chocolate. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

