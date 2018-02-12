HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEB.13

FILM SCREENING – 4:30 p.m. Showing “Backpack Full of Cash,” narrated by Matt Damon. A documentary exploring the growing issue of privatization of public schools. Free, open to the public. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3075 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/event/1760298

CORN DAY – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Farmers participate in seminars and discussion of the latest news in Corn Cultivation. Cost, $30/person. Registration required. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 315-866-7920 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2018/02/13/2018-corn-day

ART STUDIO – 3:30 p.m. Young artists and their families are invited to explore basic art techniques, from acrylics to water colors. All welcome. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

PTA MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown Elementary School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

