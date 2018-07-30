HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 31

WALKING TOUR – 7 p.m. Explore historic Emmons Farm with descendants, followed by refreshments outside Woodchuck Knoll. Cost, $7/person. Reservation required. Meet at The Farmhouse at Emmons, 5649 St. Hwy. 7, Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Hanzolo performs groovy originals, funky covers. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-5256 or visit richcooperstown.org/lakefront-concert-series/

POTTERY – 9 a.m. – Noon. Children 7-14 learn to form clay by hand to build coil pots, pinch pots, masks, animal sculptures, more. Cost, $75, materials included. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Ct., Cooperstown. 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org

O-COUNTY FAIR – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. See the best Otsego County has to offer. Daily shows, rides, more. Highlights include, 4-H shows, harness racing, bands, more. Admission, $1. Otsego County Fair, Mills St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

THEATER – 11 a.m. Operatic rendition of Homer’s “Odyssey” features rollicking sailor songs, storms, siren songs, more. General admission, $20. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/odyssey/

ART ROCKS – 11 a.m. Young artists learn new techniques, explore works in museum’s collection. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

ART CLASS – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn technique of transferring images to different materials like cardboard, wood panels. Bring own image. When transferred, use collage techniques to enhance/alter image with Marie DiLorenzo. Cost, $55/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

THEATER – 1:30 p.m. Showing “The Barber of Seville.” Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-barber-of-seville/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HISTORY TOUR – 2 p.m. Tour historic Lakewood Cemetery with C. R. Jones, past president of The Association for Gravestone Studies in Greenfield, MA. Registration required, cost $25/person.

Lakewood Cemetery, 182 Co. Hwy. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-2586.

SOLAR WORKSHOP – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Learn how to subscribe to solar farm’s energy credits through Community Shared Solar and Delaware River Solar. Convert to solar without installing equipment. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-437-2862 or visit www.facebook.com/originscafe/

BASEBALL – 7 p.m. Support Oneonta Outlaws against Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

