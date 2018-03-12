HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAR. 13

PUBLIC MEETING – 7 – 8 p.m. Help enhance Huntington Park. Tina Winstead, Library Director, presents the conceptual design and the community is invited to give ideas and feedback. Help create a beautiful and welcoming park. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

ART STUDIO – 3:30 p.m. Young artists and their families are invited to explore basic art techniques, from acrylics to water colors. All welcome. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BLOOD DRIVE – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Save lives, donate blood or platelets. Cooperstown High School. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

DAIRY DAY – 10 a.m – 3:15 p.m. Dairy farmers trade show. Cost, $30/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 518-312-3592 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2018/03/13/2018-central-new-york-dairy-day

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Save lives, donate blood or platelets. St. James Episcopal, 305 Main St., Oneonta. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ANTHROPOLOGY TALK – 5 p.m. Jessica Newman PhD. presents her talk “The Question Mark’: Ambiguity and Fleeting Contact in a Moroccan Maternity Ward.” Free, open to the public. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1877197

PTA MEETING – 7 p.m. Library Media Center, Cooperstown Elementary School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

