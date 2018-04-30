HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 1

COMMUNITY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. CGP Students present “Listen to Everyone”, using oral history recordings with the aged. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Call Karen Cadwalader 607-547-0600 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

TABLET TALK – 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Bring questions about your tablet and find the answers with the group. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TINKERING TUESDAY – 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. Design and Print a Photo frame for Mothers Day. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART STUDIO – 3:30 p.m. Young artists and their families are invited to explore basic art techniques, from acrylics to water colors. All welcome. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

COMPUTER NIGHT – 5 – 7 p.m. Bring your device and get free advice from the technology instructor. Community members welcome to use computers and internet. Free. Cherry Valley – Springfield Central School, 597 Co. Hwy. 54, Cherry Valley. Call 607-264-3265, ext 518 or visit www.cvscs.org/Fall2017ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

PUBLIC HEARING – 7 p.m. Hearing on proposed 2018-19 budget for Milford Central School. MCS Cafeteria, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Call 607-286-3349 or visit www.web.milfordcentral.org

