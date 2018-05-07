HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 8

ADOPTION DAY – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come meet some adorable cats, kittens, & dogs, learn about volunteer & adoption opportunities. Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/Susquehanna-Animal-Shelter-121696841223218/

FILM SCREENING – 6 – 8 p.m. Showing of “Screenagers: Growing Up In The Digital Age,” introduced by filmaker & pediatrician Delaney Ruston, M.D. who will moderate a thoughtful and considerate discussion following. Belden Auditorium, Oneonta Senior High School, 130 East St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

ART STUDIO – 3:30 p.m. Young artists and their families are invited to explore basic art techniques, from acrylics to water colors. All welcome. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

THE CIRQUE – 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Garden Bros present a thrilling performance featuring motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Triple Wheel of Death, Human Slingshot as well as contortionists, aerialists, acrobats, more. First hundred adult tickets, $12.50. Dewar Arena, SUNY Oneonta. Visit www.thecirque.com

ROUND TABLE – 6:30 p.m. Presentation “Henry Beekman Livingston, Black Sheep of the Livingston Clan” by Geoff Benton. Follows the story of Henry Beekman Livingston through the Revolutionary War and after. Siena College, 515 Loudon Rd., Albany. call 518-774-5669 or visit fortplainmuseum.com/round-table

BUDGET HEARING – 6:30 p.m. Officials answer the questions of the voters on the 2018-19 budget for Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School District. D131, 693 St. Hwy 51, Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2207 or visit www.gmucsd.org

PTA MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown Elementary School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

