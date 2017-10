HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCT. 24

TINKERING TUESDAY – 3:30-5 p.m. Draw or design Fidget Spinner to be 3-D printed. Material fee $2. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980.

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.