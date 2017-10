HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCT. 31

TRICK OR TREAT – 3 p.m. Kids can trick-or-treat at Main Street, Oneonta. Visit wzozfm.com/here-come-fun-halloween-events-in-oneonta-ny/

PARADE: 5 p.m. Cooperstown Halloween Parade. Cooper Park. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/calendar-of-events/#!event/2017/10/31/annual-halloween-parade

PARADE: 7 p.m. Oneonta Halloween Parade. Line up on Elm St. 6:15 p.m. Costume contest judging at 6:45 p.m. Main Street, Oneonta. Visit wzozfm.com/here-come-fun-halloween-events-in-oneonta-ny/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown,

NARCAN TRAINING – 3-4 p.m. Free training to administer NARCAN. Leave with a free kit and a certificate. FORDO, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607.267.4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

CELEBRATION – 3-5 p.m. Costumed children with parents get free admission for a trick-or-treat adventure through the plaque gallery. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/Halloween-Celebration-17

TRUNK OR TREAT – 4-6 p.m. A safe, early area for kids to trick-or-treat. Adults decorate their car, hand out store bought candy. Parking Lot at The Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 1 Center St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6852.

