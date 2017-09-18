HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

THE GATHERING PLACE – 2 p.m. Kathryn Mollach presents the History of Tanner Hill Herb Farm. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Call (607)547-0600 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

RESEARCH LAB – 5:15-7 p.m. “Reclaiming Roots Through Family Research.” Hands-on research lab and dinner. Bring laptop. Registration required. Chesebro Room, Dewar Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call (607)431-4031 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-college-celebrates-latinohispanic-heritage-month/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

CHILD SAFETY – 4-6 p.m. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be available for education and hands-on instruction on installing car/booster seats. AAA New York, 195 Oneida St., Oneonta. Call (607)547-4230

VARSITY SOCCER – 4:30 p.m. Girls Varsity Vs. Westmoreland. Lambert Field, Cooperstown Central School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

BOOK DISCUSSION – 7-8 p.m. Discuss “Hidden Figures” with a focus on teachers. Huntington Memorial Library, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

