HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

TINKERING TUESDAY – 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. Design, print a custom Jack-O-Lantern. Material fee applies. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/3d-design-tinkering-tuesday-jack-o-lantern-registration-49478291903

BOOK CLUB – 6 – 7 p.m. Come discuss “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History Of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein. The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

CLASSES – 7 a.m. First Day of Classes. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. 607-286-7721 or visit www.web.milfordcentral.org

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

