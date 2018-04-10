HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

BIRD WATCH & HIKE – 7 – 8 p.m. Search for American Woodcocks performing their spring “sky dance” with local birder Bob Donnelly. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Rd., Town of Otsego. RSVP, 607-547-2366 or visit otsegolandtrust.org/the-news/programs-a-events/409-woodcock-walk-april-4th

THEATER – 8 p.m. Presenting “Hand to God” following the story of a troubled teen boy and his relationships with his pastor, his neighbor, the school bully, and his mother. Admission, $10. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4227 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-college-theatre-arts-department-presents-hand-to-god/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Give blood, save lives. Sponsored by SUNY Oneonta’s Women’s Volley Ball Team. Lee Hall, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1954992

BLOOD DRIVE – 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Save lives. Walkins welcome, appointments encouraged. Bassett Hall auditorium, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-3701 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/rcbmobile/drive/chooseDonationTime.jsp

SEED STARTING – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Get started on the garden at this workshop. Learn about vegetable planting, start you seedlings. Materials provided to start, tomatoes lettuce, basil, edible flower seedlings. Opportunity to trade seeds/seedlings. Refreshments provided. Origins Cafe and Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-437-2862 or visit www.facebook.com/GrowingCommunityCooperstown/

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

