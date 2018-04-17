HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Sandra Steingraber, acclaimed ecologist & author exploring links between human rights & the environment, shares her writings for the Red Dragon Reading series. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3446 or visit www.oneonta.edu/academics/english/reddragonreading/reddragonreadingseries.asp

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Tour the exhibit “Edward Weston: Portrait of the Young Man as an Artist” with Arts in Education coordinator and photographer Kevin Gray. Cost, $30 non-members. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/event/weston

BLOOD DRIVE – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Give Blood, Save Lives. Levine Center, A.O. Fox Hospital, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/give/drive/driveSearchList.jsp?zipSponsor=13820#

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BOOK CLUB – 5:30 – 7 p.m. The YA Book Club discusses “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds. The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

MEETING – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce Meeting. Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-217-1485 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org

BOE MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story, The Ugly Duckling. Titled ‘Honk!.’ Tickets, $10. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3414 or visit www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre/

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

