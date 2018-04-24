HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

HISTORY MEETING – 7 p.m. “Ethnicity, Family, Alliance and War: Scots-Irish Immigration and Defense of the Colonial New York Frontier, 1740 to 1778” presented by Terry McMaster at the April Meeting of the Fly Creek Area Historical Society. The Old Grange Building, Cemetery Rd., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9334 or e-mail inthevalley@oecblue.com

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy “The Magic Play” featuring magician/actor Brett Schneider incorporating magic into the play. The audience will have the opportunity to participate. Tickets, Pay-What-You-Will. Archbold Theater, Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. Call 315-443-2636 or visit www.syracusestage.org

SPRING CONCERT – 3 – 9 p.m. Instrumental concert. Auditorium, Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton School, 693 St. Hwy. 51, Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2207 or visit www.gmucsd.org

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BOOK CLUB – 6:45 – 8 p.m. Social Justice Book Club discusses “Another Day in the Death of America” by Gary Younge. The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

TEDXONEONTA – 7 – 9 p.m. Watch the highlights of a presentation from the TED conference on ideas for presentations ranging from robotics, AI, and economics. Get new information on TED talks returning to Oneonta later this year. Admission, free. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2021753

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

