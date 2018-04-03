HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

ESSAY CONTEST – 9:15 a.m. Ruggles essay competition. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

TOWN HALL – 6 – 8 p.m. Gubernatorial candidate, Larry Sharpe, presents. Hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-287-9022 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1952949

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CHESS NIGHT – 7 – 11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail dmv2012@aol.com

BOE MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181.

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

