HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15

WALKING TOUR – 7 p.m. Downtown Revitalization Then & Now along Main & Market Streets with Gary Wickham & Bob Brzozowski. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

ART CLASS – 3 – 4 p.m. Entertaining class for kids to learn Mask Making based on Thaw Gallery Yup’ik masks. Free. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Tour “The Barber Surreal: Eugene Berman’s Re-imagined ‘The Barber of Seville’” with director of exhibition Chriss Rossi. Includes lectures, meal, discussion. Cost, $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547–1510 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 p.m. Baseball author Skip Lockwood discusses book “Insight Pitch: My Life as a Major League Closer.” Followed by book signing. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17343?date=0

ROCK PAINTING – 2 p.m. Paint a lifelike flower or animal onto a rock. Rocks provided. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

MUSIC – 6 – 9 p.m. Hot Tin Roof presents Pinecone Fletcher and the Spacebenders. Enjoy Ommegang beer, great music, fun in the sun. Cooperstown Fun Park, 4858 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800.

BENEFIT CONCERT – 6:30 – 8 p.m. Performance by Fetish Lane. Admission by free-will-offering toward on-going restoration. Lawn, Major’s Inn, Gilbertsville. 607-783-2967 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

THEATER – 7 – 9 p.m. Production of Oscar Wilde’s play “The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People.” Cost, $15/adult. Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

SUMMER CONCERT – 7 – 8:30 p.m. “Olde Tyme Fiddlers” present a showcase of familiar music & fun. Spring Park, Rt. 20, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0964 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=concerts-in-the-park-old-tyme-fiddlers

