HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29

ADOPTION EVENT – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meet furry friends from Susquehanna Animal Shelter, Delaware Valley Humane Society, others. FoxCare Center, 1 Fox Care Dr., Oneonta. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/Susquehanna-Animal-Shelter-121696841223218/

THEATER – 7 – 9 p.m. Production of Oscar Wilde’s play “The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People.” Cost, $15/adult. Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

AFTERNOON ART – 3 – 4 p.m. Children aged 4-8 pain self-portraits inspired by folk art collection. Cost, $5/child. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

READING – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Kids bring favorite book and read aloud to an adult. Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

LEARN MINECRAFT – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Parents/adults with children interested in minecraft learn about the game, take a lesson from the club. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-547-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

CHESS MEETING – 6 – 11 p.m. Weekly meeting welcomes players of all levels. No fees. Cafeteria, College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Call Dom at 607-484-7240.

POETRY – 8 p.m. Big O’ Poetry Slam season opens with Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns, author of 3 books, recording artist on 12 albums, producer/director of 10 stage productions. Free, open to public. Waterfront Room, Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3013 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2570315

