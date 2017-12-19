HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

WINTER CONCERT – 3:30 p.m. The Catskill Chamber Singers present “Christmas In Our Hometown: Songs of the Season.” Admission, free. The Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta. Call 607-433-0999 or visit catskillchambersingers.com

SUPPORT GROUP – 4-5:30 p.m. A peer led group for people dealing with cancer in themselves or others. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1194941

NATIVITY SCENE – 1-5 p.m. See magnificent art displays depicting Creche scenes by members of the community. On display thru 12/21. The Auditorium, Calvary Hill Retreat Center, 290 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 432-4926 or e-mail calvaryhillretreat@yahoo.com.

VISIT SANTA – 3-6 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage. Can’t make it? Donate cookies and hot chocolate. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.