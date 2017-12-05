HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

MEETING – 7-8 p.m. Long-time Cooperstown resident Bill Waller discusses his many careers, including clinical engineer, teacher, florist, politician, and author. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 Visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

POETRY SLAM – 8-10 p.m. Duo No-Holds-Bar Faculty Poetry Slam. All Poetry Slam rules are off except for the time limit and original composition. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1654968

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

RABIES CLINIC – 4-6 p.m. Bring your dog or cat for their rabies shots at this free clinic. Susquehanna Animal Shelter, 4841 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8111.

SANTA STORYTIME – 4:30-6 p.m. Bring the kids for a holiday story, get a picture with Santa, enjoy holiday cookies. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

EVENING CHILDBIRTH CLASS – 6:30-8:30 p.m. This 3-day class is Recommended by Bassett for the 7th or 8th month of pregnancy, this class teaches mothers and their partners the information and coping skills for active participation during labor and delivery. Registration required by the 5th month of pregnancy. Continues December 13 & 20. Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver St., Cooperstown. Visit www.bassett.org/medical/services/womens-health/family-planning-and-obstetrics/expectant-parent-classes/

LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown.

CHESS NIGHT – 7-10 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-643-4940.

