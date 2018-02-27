HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEB.28

CLIMATE LECTURE – 7:30 p.m. Dr. Michael Young, Geologist, presents “Mid-Century Resilience in the Face of Climate Extremes and Population Growth: How Lessons From the Lone Star State Can Benefit the Nation,” at the Rude Memorial Lecture. Free, open to the public. Anderson Center, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4021 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-welcomes-michael-young-83-rude-memorial-lecture/

JUSTICE FILM SERIES – 5:30 p.m. Screening of “The Times of Harvey Milk” (1984). Includes vegetarian dinner at 6, screening begins at 7. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave, Oneonta. Call 607-432-3491 or visit www.uuso.org

CAR SHOW – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. See classic and vintage cars from Tom & Dougs Car Show in the Main Hallway, Southside Mall, Oneonta. Call 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SOUP-TO-GO – 4-5 p.m. Enjoy a bowl of free, homemade soup. The Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552.

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy food from around the world. This week it’s from Thailand. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com

CAT YOGA – 6 – 8 p.m. Cuddle with cats and do yoga. Waterfront Room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1842575

SHOW AND TELL – 6 p.m. Bring a very old item and say a few words about it at this meeting on “Things They Left Behind.” Also, bring a dish for a potluck supper. Fly Creek Area Historical Society business meeting to follow. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. Call 607-547-6125.

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail dmv2012@aol.com

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Theater dept. presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy about a newlywed couples emerging life in NYC. Admission, $5/person. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit connect.oneonta.edu/event/1836750

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Focus Nursing Home, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

