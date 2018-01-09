HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10

DRAWING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Free Beginners class on how to draw. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435.

BOE MEETING – 5 p.m. Open budget discussion with section focused on the Program portion beginning at 5:30 p.m. Cooperstown Central School. Call 607-547-5364 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SOUP-TO-GO – 4-5 p.m. Enjoy a bowl of free, homemade soup. The Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552.

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Focus Nursing Home, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.