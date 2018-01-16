HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

SPEED PAINTING – 3-5 p.m. Tom Varano wows students with unique art and tales of his experiences. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1746145

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy food from around the world. This week it’s from Norway. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SOUP-TO-GO – 4-5 p.m. Enjoy a bowl of free, homemade soup. The Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552.

DRAWING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Free Beginners class on how to draw. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

MEETING – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce Meeting. Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-217-1485 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589.

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Focus Nursing Home, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

