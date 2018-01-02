HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

DRAWING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Free Beginners class on how to draw. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435.

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

