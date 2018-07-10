HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

MUSIC – 6:30 p.m. An evening of music, poetry & prose from Across the Pond by artists of the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra. Cost, $20/adult. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

WORKSHOP – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Learn the craft of glassblowing by making your own paperweight. Cost, $210/student. Bobby Sharp Glassworks, 736 St. Rt. 28, Oneonta. 607-432-2322 or visit www.bobbysharpglassworks.com/#!/classes

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 p.m. Baseball author Curt Smith discusses book “The Presidents and the Pastime.” Followed by book signing. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17333?date=0

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

KNOTWEED CONTROL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Learn about Japanese Knotweed, help control a patch on farm. Bring pruners, hand-tools, get persistent roots out. Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/japanese-knotweed-control-mohican-farm/

RABIES CLINIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Bring pets to be vaccinated or to receive their 3-year booster shot with Dr. Zeh. Morris Fire Department. 607-547-8111 or visit susquehannaanimalshelter.org/2018-otsego-county-free-rabies-clinics/

SUMMER CONCERT – 7 p.m. Bring back memories from the 50’s, 60’s, & 70’s with “The Oldies Show Band.” Spring Park, Rt. 20, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0964 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=concerts-in-the-park-the-oldies-show-band

BOOK CLUB – 7 p.m. Discussion of non-fiction book “The Endurance: Shackleton’s Legendary Antarctic Expedition” by Caroline Alexander. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

THEATER – 7 – 9 p.m. Production of Shakespeare’s play “Othello.” Tickets, $15/adult. Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

