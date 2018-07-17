HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

WALKING TOUR – 7 – 8 p.m. Bob Brzozowski & Gary Wickham lead walking tour, “Downtown Revitalization Then & Now” through Main & Market Streets. Learn urban renewal plans of 1970s to today’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Admission by Donation. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta 607-432-0960 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

TOWN HALL – 7 p.m. Meeting features Antonio Delgado (Running for Congress), Joyce St. George (Running for State Senate), & Chad McEvoy (Running for State Assembly). Sponsored by Sustainable Otsego. Free, open to the public. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown.

DEADLINE – Last day to submit artwork for Printigree summer season. 2D works on theme of flora, fauna, landscapes will be considered. 3-5 images/artist. E-mail prints@printigree.com or visit www.facebook.com/groups/1913418938949595/about/

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Learn about “The Barber Surreal: Eugene Berman’s Re-imagined ‘The Barber of Seville.’” Includes lectures, meal, discussion. Cost, $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CONCERT – 6 p.m. Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Mary Chapin Carpenter performs all of her greatest hits. General seating, $45. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

FAMILY PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. Dan the Snakeman presents a show designed to educate people of all ages about reptiles. Audience is invited to touch, interact, ask questions. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SUMMER CONCERT – 7 – 8:30 p.m. “Double Image” performs contemporary, country, rock, oldies, requests. Spring Park, Rt. 20, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0964 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=concerts-in-the-park-double-image

THEATER – 7 – 9 p.m. Production of Shakespeare’s play “Othello.” Cost, $15/adult. Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

