HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

WALKING TOUR – 7 p.m. Wayne Wright, of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, leads a tour of the former grounds of the Oneonta Central Fair (1873-1926). Cost, $3. Meet corner of Belmont Place & Hudson, Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 p.m. Baseball authors Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith present and discuss their book “A Season in the Sun: The Rise of Mickey Mantle.” Followed by a book signing in the Atrium. Included with Museum admission. The Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17195?date=0

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ART LECTURE – 6 p.m. Learn about “Famous Fido: The Strange History of Early Canine Celebrity” with Historian Kelli Huggins. Free, Open to the public. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

ENVIRONMENT – 7 p.m. Presentation “Oneonta’s Environmental Challenges and Opportunities” by Dr. Mark Davies, Chair of Oneonta City’s Environmental Board. Followed by Q&A. Open to the public. The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit firstumc-oneonta.org

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

