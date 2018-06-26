HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

NATURE WALK – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Get the kids out exploring different habitats in the park, identify plants, animals, use a journal to record observations. Meet at Spruce Street entrance, Wilber Park, Oneonta. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-nature-identification/

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 p.m. Baseball author David Kelly present and discuss book “Ballpark Mysteries: The Cardinals Caper” Followed by a book signing in the Atrium. Included with Museum admission. The Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17198?date=0

NETWORKING LUNCH – 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Promote your business to area professionals, distribute marketing materials, meet the Oneonta Outlaws, more with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets, $30/non-member. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4010 or visit otsegoccny.chambermaster.com/events/details/2018-networking-luncheon-with-the-oneonta-outlaws-261

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BOOK SIGNING – 5 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a reading of “Song of Genesee,” then get your copy signed by the author Pamela Livingston. The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

OPERA TALK – 5:30 p.m. “Reminisces & Reflections on West Side Story,” an hour long talk featuring Maestro Charles Scneider at the keyboard providing musical accompaniment assisted by singers. Free, open to the public. First Brookfield Seventh Day Baptist Church, Huey Road, Leonardsville. Call 607-436-3419.

BASEBALL – 7 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws against the Albany Dutchman. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

BOE MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181.

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. Showing “The Unknown Known” (2013) a documentary about the career of Donald Rumsfeld, from his 33 hour interview with Errol Morris, named for his comment on the lack of ‘WMDs’ in Iraq. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3491 or visit uuso.org

SUMMER CONCERT – 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and blanket and enjoy the “Nelson Brothers Band.” Historic Bandstand, Spring Park, Main St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-858-0964 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=concerts-in-the-park-nelson-brothers-band

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

