HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAR. 7

CHESS NIGHT – 7 – 11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail dmv2012@aol.com

PLANNING – 1 – 3 p.m. Farmers interested in participating in 2018 Family Farm Day are invited to the meeting of the FFD Planning Committee. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8886 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SOUP-TO-GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Enjoy a bowl of free, homemade soup. The Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552.

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy food from around the world. This week it’s from Brazil. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com

BOE MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181.

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Focus Nursing Home, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin 0