HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

PLANTING DAY – 3 – 4 p.m. Kid Garden Festival featuring plant sale and activities after school. Kid Garden, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

