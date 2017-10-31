HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

THEATER – 8 p.m. Hartwick College Theatre Department presents “Mary’s Wedding.” $10 general admission. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College. Info, tickets, (607) 431-4227 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-college-theatre-arts-department-presents-marys-wedding/

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown. www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/

BOE MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown High School. Call (607)547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

