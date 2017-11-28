HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Give the gift of Christmas to children in need. To participate in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program CLICK HERE!

HURRICANE RELIEF – 6-9 p.m. Walk to raise money for Hurricane victims. Admission, $3. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1622705

LECTURE SERIES – 12:20 p.m. Dr. Elena Chernyak presents “Intimate Partner Violence in The Former Soviet Union Societies: Risk Markers and Protective Factors.” Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4865 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwicks-chernyak-present-next-faculty-lecture/

FLU CLINIC – 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Adults 18+ can receive vaccination for the flu. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/fluclinic2017/

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

TRAP SHOOT – 1 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 25’s. Cost $3 per 25. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

DRAWING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Free Beginners class on how to draw. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

TRAP SHOOT – 6 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 5’s. Cost $1 per 5. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

