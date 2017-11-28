HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29
Walk For Hurricane Relief
Give the gift of Christmas to children in need. To participate in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program CLICK HERE!
HURRICANE RELIEF – 6-9 p.m. Walk to raise money for Hurricane victims. Admission, $3. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1622705
LECTURE SERIES – 12:20 p.m. Dr. Elena Chernyak presents “Intimate Partner Violence in The Former Soviet Union Societies: Risk Markers and Protective Factors.” Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4865 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwicks-chernyak-present-next-faculty-lecture/
FLU CLINIC – 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Adults 18+ can receive vaccination for the flu. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/fluclinic2017/
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar
TRAP SHOOT – 1 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 25’s. Cost $3 per 25. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.
DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar
DRAWING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Free Beginners class on how to draw. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events
TRAP SHOOT – 6 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 5’s. Cost $1 per 5. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.
CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589