HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

SCRABBLE & POTLUCK – 6-9 p.m. Bring a dish to share and enjoy a game of scrabble with friends. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call (607) 432-3491 or visit uuso.org

BOOK SIGNING – 6:15-7:15 p.m. Enjoy a book signing and reading of “Her Rocky Mountain Hero” by Jennifer D. Bokal. The Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

VETERANS BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. Celebrate the nations veterans. Includes breakfast, student speakers, and keynote speaker Christopher McGinnis, US Army. Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School Cafeteria, 693 NY. 51, Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2207 or visit www.gmucsd.org

FLU CLINIC – 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Adults 18+ can receive vaccination for the flu. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/fluclinic2017/

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

BLOOD DRIVE – 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fox Care Center, 1 Foxcare Dr., Oneonta. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org

NETWORKING LUNCHEON – 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Meet peers and hear about the economic forecast/solutions for 2018 with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Cost, $30/member, $40/non-member. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-432-4500 Ext. 207 or visit otsegocc.com/events/#id=238&cid=673&wid=301

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to actively manage your high-blood pressure in an evidence based way with a group of your peers. St. Thomas the Apostle, 1 Church St, Cherry Valley. Call (607)547-3360 or e-mail LivingWellSessions@bassett.org or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/bassett-offers-free-living-well-high-blood-pressure-workshops/

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

BOOK DISCUSSION – 6:30-7:45 p.m. Discuss histories, biography, & fiction around the suffragist movement. Moderated by Susan Goodier. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980.

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

