HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

FUTURE OF FOOD – 6-9 p.m. Join Origins Cafe, others to inspire, empower the community to eat and grow locally. Cost $40. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-437-2862 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/origins

LECTURE – 7 p.m. Ecologies Dr. David Inouye delivers lecture on Environmental Education and Communication titled “the Effects of Climate Change on Wildflowers and animals in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.” Free, open to the public. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3317 or visit suny.oneonta.edu

FLU CLINIC – 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Adults 18+ can receive vaccination for the flu. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/fluclinic2017/

LEGAL AID MEETING – 10 a.m. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York. 221 S. Warren St., Suite 300, Syracuse. Call 315-793-7053

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

ART DISCUSSION – 12:30-2:30 p.m. Join Joe Festa, Special Collections Librarian, as he explores the women’s suffrage related material in the research library for this weeks Food for Thought. Registration required. Cost, $25 members, $30 non-members. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/food_for_thought_womens_suffrage or call (607) 547-1461

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

SCRABBLE CLUB – 5-7:45 p.m. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.

LA LECHE NURSERY – 5-6 p.m. Where mothers can breast feed their children among like minded mothers. Downstairs Nursery, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. (607)638-9058 or visit www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*otsego.county

FILM – 5:30 p.m. View “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” Includes Vegetarian meal at 6. Film starts at 7. Free, childcare available. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-43203491 or visit uuso.org

LEAGUE MEETING – 6 p.m. The League of Women Voters hold annual meeting and Potluck dinner. Includes a guest speaker. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Call 607-293 6654 or visit www.facebook.com/LWVoftheCooperstownArea/

BOOK DISCUSSION – 6:30-7:45 p.m. Discuss histories, biography, & fiction around the suffragist movement. Moderated by Susan Goodier. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

FCAHS MEETING – 7 p.m. Monthly meeting with performance of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 210 Cemetery Rd, Fly Creek. fcahs.org

POETRY SLAM – 8 p.m. Features award winning poet, filmmaker, teaching artist Jamie DeWolf. Preceded by open mic session for up to 10 students. SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3013 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1574823

