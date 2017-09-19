HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

SQUARE DANCE – 7:30 p.m. The Doubleday Dancers invite the community to a free introduction to Modern Western Square Dancing. Have fun, meet new people, exercise. Dress casual, wear comfortable shoes. Cooperstown Elementary School. Call (607)264-8128, (607)547-8665, (607)264-3000.

DISCUSSION – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. “Latinax Women in Politics. Discussion.” Hosted by the Women’s Center, Room 507, Dewar Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call (607)431-4031 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-college-celebrates-latinohispanic-heritage-month/

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories and craft time. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

TRAP SHOOT – 1 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 25’s. Cost $3 per 25. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

SUPPORT GROUP – 4-5:30 p.m. Meet a peer led group for people dealing with cancer in themselves or others. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1194938

TRAP SHOOT – 6 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 5’s. Cost $1 per 5. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.

STRESSBUSTERS – 6-7:30 p.m. Class with Bonni Canavan, Jackie Madden. Presenting “Pathways to Selfcare.” 3rd Floor Community Room, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call Bonni at (607)316-8341

LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown. www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/

BOE MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown High School. Call (607)547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

CHESS NIGHT – 7-10 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call (607)643-4940

