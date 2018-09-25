HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

FOREST WALK – 9 – 11 a.m. Trek through John W. Chase Memorial Forest with Forest Technician Joe Sweeney. Learn about sustainable forest management, pests, invasive species, multi-use land management. Free, open to public. Pre-registration preferred. Meet at intersection of Middlefield, Van Cleef and Pearsall Roads, Middlefield. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/county-forest-walk/

POETRY SLAM – 8 – 10:30 p.m. Open mic open to 10 students followed by featured slam poet Caroline Harvey, performance poet, punk folk theater artist, educator, social justice advocate and has been featured on HBOs Def Poetry. Free, open to public. Waterfront room, Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2674906

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 1 – 3:30 p.m. Free, interactive, 7 week workshop to help bassett patients living with chronic conditions like diabetes, breathing problems, depression, more get support from peers, learn coping skills, communicate with family/friends/medical professionals, set goals, more. FoxCare Center, Oneonta. 607-547-3456 or visit www.bassett.org/medical/services/chronic-condition-care/living-well-chronic-condition

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TEEN WRITERS – 4 p.m. Monthly program where teens participate in writing prompts, share ideas, work with others. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

SCRABBLE – 5 – 7:30 p.m. Place scrabble with community members. Adults only. 3rd Floor Community Room, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

STUDIO NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Local artists are invited to drop in to work on personal projects. No instruction, tables, chairs, easels provided. Bring your own (non-toxic) supplies, some proved for limited use. Donations appreciated. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 5 – 7:30 p.m. Free, interactive, 7 week workshop to help bassett patients living with chronic conditions like diabetes, breathing problems, depression, more get support from peers, learn coping skills, communicate with family/friends/medical professionals, set goals, more. Clark Sports Center Cooperstown. 607-547-3456 or visit www.bassett.org/medical/services/chronic-condition-care/living-well-chronic-condition

PRINTING WORKSHOP – 6 – 8:30 p.m. Create Gelli prints inspired by colors, shapes of fall with Margaret Fetzko. Cost, $40/non-member. Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/index.cfm/fuseaction/Content.Display/Page/Home.cfm

CHESS MEETING – 6 – 11 p.m. Weekly meeting welcomes players of all levels. No fees. Cafeteria, College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Call Dom at 607-484-7240.

45TH BIRTHDAY – 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Celebrate DoubleDay Square Dance Club of Cooperstown. Dance, exercise, meet people, see your friends. No costume/age requirements. Refreshments provided. Cooperstown Elementary School. 607-264-8128 or visit doubledaydancers.com

