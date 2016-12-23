HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DEC. 23



FAMILY GAME NIIGHT – 5-10 p.m. Bring Family and Friends to Board Game Night. Serenity Hobbies, 254 Main St, Oneonta. Info, serenityhobbies.com

CHRISTMAS DINNER DONATIONS – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Donations of food to the Friends of Christmas Dinner should be dropped off at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Accepting baked pies, fruit breads, Christmas cookies, fresh fruit, apple and cranberry juice. Volunteers needed as cooks, drivers, servers and cleaning. Info, Ann Steen 432-1283 or Kelly Ahlqvist 432-1871

SOUTHSDIE MALL SANTA – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta.

COOPERSTOWN SANTA – 1-4 p.m. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Info, cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

ONEONTA SANTA – 4-6 p.m. Muller Plaza, Main St., Oneonta.

MUSIC – 6-9 p.m. Come de-stress with Dan Schilling. Timber Creek Saloon and Restaurant, 2957 ST. HWY. 23, West Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/TimberCreekLLC

KARAOKE – 8 p.m. With DJ Donna. Empire House 136 Marion Ave, Gilbertsville. Info, www.facebook.com/theempirehouse

