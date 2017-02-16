HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEB. 17

CRAFT NIGHT – 6:30 p.m. Create some beautiful home decor our of some paint and a burlap canvas. Creative fun for crafters of any skill level. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/branchandbloomny/

STEAK DINNER – 5-7 p.m. Includes salad, potato, vegetable, rolls, and dessert. Open to public. Cost, $20. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Reservations, 432-0494 by 2/16.

PERFORMANCE – 7:30 p.m. Local and regional talent perform Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues.” Ballroom Gallery of the Cooperstown Art Association, Cooperstown Village Library. www.cooperstownart.com/special-events.html or call (607)547-9777

IMPLEMENTATION MEETING – 1:30 p.m. Strategic Plan Implementation Committee Meeting. 2nd floor conference room, County Office Building. 197 Main St #1, Cooperstown. Info, (607) 547-4355

BENEFIT DINNER – 4-7 p.m. Spaghetti dinner and Chinese auction to benefit Milford T-V All-Stars who will be traveling to Barcelone, Spain, in April to play soccer. Milford Central School, 50 West Main St., Milford. Info, (607)437-4225

WINE TASTING – 6 p.m. Join Sommelier Chad Douglas for this months Fire & Ice themed class. Cost $50 per person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Info & reservation, (607)544-2573 or visit www.otesaga.com/events

CABIN FEVER FILM SERIES – 6:30 p.m. “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1937). Refreshments available with proceeds benefiting Susquehanna animal Shelter. Fenimore Art Museum auditorium, 5798 NY-80, Cooperstown. Info, baseballhall.org/events/cabin-fever-2017

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.